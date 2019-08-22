Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.