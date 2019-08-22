UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 190,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. 1,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

