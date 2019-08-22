UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNDI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

Get Mondi alerts:

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,609 ($21.02) on Monday. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,502.79 ($19.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,212 ($28.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,706.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,738.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.