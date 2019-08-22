UBS Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €94.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.12 ($115.25).

BEI stock opened at €111.30 ($129.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €110.85 ($128.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

