Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.05 million and $1,949.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

