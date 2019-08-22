Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SEAS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. 11,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,483. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.