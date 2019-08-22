Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. 11,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,483. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.