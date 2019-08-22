Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.33. Two Rivers Water and Farming shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 98,467 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers.

