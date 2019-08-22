Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Two Rivers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Two Rivers Bancorp.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.19%.

TRCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

