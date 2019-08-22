TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $405,514.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $405,514.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 51,612,092,592 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

