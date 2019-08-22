Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 295,915 shares trading hands.
TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $896.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.81.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
