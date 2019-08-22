Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 295,915 shares trading hands.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $896.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,025,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,681,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

