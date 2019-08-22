TrustNote Price Reaches $0.0003 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. TrustNote has a total market cap of $92,903.00 and $648.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

