Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 842,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,915,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

