TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.40 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $194.40 million and $365.56 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01336927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 194,225,560 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, Bitso, HitBTC, Zebpay, Kuna, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Koinex, Crex24, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

