TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 213 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 59,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 115,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,471,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 92,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,944. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

