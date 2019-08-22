Trillium Therapeutics’ (TR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$28.50 and a 12 month high of C$39.45.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.