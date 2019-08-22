Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

