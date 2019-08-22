Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives $5.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 171,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 644,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 403,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

