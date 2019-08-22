Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives $5.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 171,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 644,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 403,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
