TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 151,458 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total value of $80,996,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $530.26. The stock had a trading volume of 361,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,913. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.24. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $555.27.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.