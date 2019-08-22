Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

In other news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

