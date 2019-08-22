Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $114.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.
In other news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
