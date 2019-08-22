Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON TXP opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 10.28 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Budau acquired 5,660 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £1,471.60 ($1,922.91).

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.