TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.67. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 649,209 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.37.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

