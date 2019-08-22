TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

TLOU stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4.85 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. TLOU Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.16.

Get TLOU Energy alerts:

About TLOU Energy

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TLOU Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLOU Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.