Tierion Hits Market Cap of $13.61 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $13.61 million and $920,180.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

