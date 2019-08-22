Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Shares Up 0.2%

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 27,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THERF)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.