The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,699. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

