The Abyss Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. The Abyss has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DDEX, YoBit and LATOKEN. In the last week, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.36 or 0.04912772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About The Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Indodax, CoinBene, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

