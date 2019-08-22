Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 122.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,394 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.80. 828,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.12.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

