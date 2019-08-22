Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 384,253 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $11,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,625,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 47.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 587,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.