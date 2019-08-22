Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick Sells 27,500 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 27,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $2,232,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TTEK stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $81.19. 1,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,963. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 82.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

