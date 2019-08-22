Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.47. 6,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $497,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,031 shares of company stock worth $5,007,647. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 174,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

