Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,989,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,167,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 161,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,539. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.