Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Discovery Communications by 131.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 96.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 935,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $412,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.96.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.