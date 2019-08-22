Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 162,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,109. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

