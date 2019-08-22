Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

D stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. 111,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

