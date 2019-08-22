Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 81 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $177,272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,791,000 after acquiring an additional 127,544 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3,069.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,286,000 after buying an additional 72,455 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total transaction of $1,189,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,910 shares of company stock valued at $33,238,689 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,084.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,037.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.42 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

