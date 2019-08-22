Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,563 Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Unilever comprises about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 595,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $30,100,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5,972.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 331,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,310 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 206,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 263,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,951. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

