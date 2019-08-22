Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,988 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Athene by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 99,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 16,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 and have sold 50,000 shares worth $1,999,650. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.