Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,988 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Athene by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 99,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 16,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.
In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 and have sold 50,000 shares worth $1,999,650. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
