Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 1.04% of Cactus worth $25,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 396.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cactus by 87.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cactus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 1,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cactus Inc has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

