Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 497,170 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.49% of Macy’s worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2,168.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 841.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1,733.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 350,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,175,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

