Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.50 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $35,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,293,000 after buying an additional 1,044,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 403,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,776. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $86.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.