Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.30 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.99% of Itron worth $24,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 48.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,159,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,967 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,557,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

