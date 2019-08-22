Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,178 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $27,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Yum! Brands by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,556 shares of company stock worth $6,741,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.74. 14,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

