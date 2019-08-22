Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,253 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $61,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Visa by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $356.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

