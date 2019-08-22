Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,851 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.73. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

