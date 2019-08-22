TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 693,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of HEXO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $4,691,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,439,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Oppenheimer cut shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.17 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.