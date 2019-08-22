TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,726,000 after buying an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $165.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $164.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In related news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,056 shares of company stock worth $8,629,622 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

