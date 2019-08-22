TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,307.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 58.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

