Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 1,610,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,966,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

