Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. Target has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,689. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 613.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 162.2% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after purchasing an additional 719,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.