TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.39. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

